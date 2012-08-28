CLOSE
Home

Lupe Fiasco & Guy Sebastian “Battle Scars” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

It’s hard to encapsulate what love is, but if someone were to compare it to war, we’d have to agree, because sometimes it can leave you with “Battle Scars.”

NEW VIDEO: Lupe Fiasco “Bitch Bad!”

And Lupe Fiasco seems to be a firm believer in that notion with this new music video.

The rapper who’s always eloquently trying to convey a message, does it once more, and tackles the pitfalls attributed to love, like “arrow holes that never close from cupid on a shooting spree” to dealing with “the tanks and drones of being alone.”

NEW MUSIC: Lupe Fiasco “Lamborghini Angels!”

He links up with Australian singer Guy Sebastian for the chorus. Yeah, it’s likely he’s the reason why the song has been killing it in the charts Down Under, other than the fact this song is dope. 

Not only do the looks on the people’s faces in this video denote what Lupe’s stance is, but the scenery does a fine task of accomplishing that as well.

Check it out above, and let us know what you think below.

Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Part 1 drops September 25th.

lupe fiasco , new video

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close