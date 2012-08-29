OH REALLY!? Christina Aguilera Says Her New Album Will Sound Very…. (DETAILS)

It’s been two years since the release of Christina Aguilera‘s last album Bionic, and the soulful singer is ready to get back on her sonic grind.

The Voice judge and mentor, mother to son Max and fairly recent divorcee, says she’s been through a lot since the release of her last album, and that her latest effort will be a “free rebirth” for her.

“Your Body,” the premiere single from her upcoming project, was produced by Max Martin – the same man responsible for her and Maroon 5’s summer hit “Moves Like Jagger.”

“I’m embracing many different things,” Aguleria said. “But it all feels good.” The album will be “super expressive” and “super vulnerable.”

Fellow Voice judge and mentor Cee Lo Green is confirmed as a guest feature on the yet-to-be titled album as well.

“In the fashion that I always like to put forth, it’s very self-expressive and that’s all heartfelt,” she said.

Tune in to The Voice on September 17 to watch Christina perform “Your Body!”

SOURCE: Huffington Post

