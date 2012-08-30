CLOSE
Khloe K. Finally Has Her Baby! Meet Jackson Odom Jenner (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian finally has her baby! Well, sort of…

The Keeping It Up with the Kardashians star introduced the world to the newest member of her family: Jackson Odom Jenner.

Jackson is a dog, an Australian Shepherd mix to be exact, that Khloe is sharing with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. 

Khloe explained the untraditional living situation on her blog:

Kendall and Kylie rescued the sweetest little puppy! His name is Jackson Odom Jenner and he’s an Australian Shepherd mix. He’s kind of all three of ours — hence the shared name. They rescued him as a gift for me but they fell in love so we decided to share LOL. I wanted to name him something different but the ones I came up with were apparently a little too out there for my sisters LOL. So they picked Jackson and I was overruled!

Great name and adorable dog! We can’t wait to see how big he gets. 

SOURCE: Khloe Kardashian

kendall jenner , khloe kardashian

