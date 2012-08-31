Chris Lighty’s Brother Wants An Investigation! Questions Suicide! (DETAILS)

Yesterday, the hip-hop world mourned the loss of one of it’s greatest impresarios, Chris Lighty.

The news broke that the Violator Management company founder, Brand Asset CEO, and longtime manager of the hottest stars in hip-hop had died of an apparent “suicide.”

There have been rumors of possible reasons why Chris might have taken his own life, but like many people who knew “Baby Chris” best, Chris’ apparent “suicide” doesn’t seem fathomable.

Chris Lighty’s brother Dave Lighty urges the NYPD to do a full investigation before concluding his brother’s death a suicide.

Fox 5 News and Hot 97’s Lisa Evers, got the chance to speak with Chris Lighty’s brother Dave, and this is what he had to say about his brother’s untimely death:

“I’m surprised, shocked, and lost at this moment. I want the truth to come out. This isn’t my brother. My brother was a strong person, is a strong person. Nothing is adding up. I can’t get a direct answer from anybody…I understand there’s a process to be followed. I can’t even get clear answers from people I think I should be getting clear answers from.”

Dave Lighty goes on to say:

“Everyone’s like ‘that’s not the Chris I know’ in no way, shape, or form. Things were popping. Primary wave was the biggest management company in America, what else could be going wrong. Yeah, we’re in a bad economy, that’s everywhere. Nah. Not this. We’ve been in way worse situations than this. I just want to know what really happened to my brother. If he did take his own life, alright, I just wish he could have reached out and spoken to us. We were all here for him. I just want the truth. The truth.”

Again, we’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to Chris Lighty and his family. We wish them nothing but peace and love.

Take a listen to Dave Lighty speak about his brother.

SOURCE: IFWT

