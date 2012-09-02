REALLY?! Class Reunion List A “White Graduates Only” Party (PHOTOS)

Racism lives.

Graduates from the St. Martinville, La., Senior High School Class of 1973 decided that after nearly 40 years, they would finally stop holding segregated class reunions but somehow letter still announcing a “white graduates only” after party was sent out.

Yahoo! News reports:

Michael Kreamer, who is the principal of the Louisiana school, said the letter was brought to his attention on Friday morning.

“It’s disappointing to see something like this,” he said. “The school was really not involved at all in it.”

On Sept. 21, a reception will be held at the school, followed by the homecoming football game, which the letter notes all graduates are welcome to attend.

After the game, “white graduates only” are invited to a classmate’s home and are encouraged to bring a “food dish to share.”