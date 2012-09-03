Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj “Girl On Fire” (Inferno Remix) (NEW MUSIC)

Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj are on fire on their new collaborative track “Girl On Fire (Inferno Remix).”

Nicki Minaj kicks off the track rapping, “I ain’t tryna be that/haters wanna see that/ but I got them aggy/cause I win the gold like Gabby.”

“She’s got her head in the clouds and she’s not backing down, this girl is on fire, she’s walking on fire” sings Alicia

Fans can catch Ms. Keys performing “Girl On Fire” at this year’s MTV VMA’s this Thursday, September 6.

“Girl On Fire” is off Alicia Key’s fifth studio album Girl On Fire, due out November 27.

