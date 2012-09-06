RED CARPET RECAP: The Stars Come Out For The 9th Annual Style Awards (PHOTOS)

It’s here! Mercedes Benz Fashion Week has officially kicked off in New York City.

Many people are looking forward to tonight’s Fashion’s Night Out festivities, but you may be unaware that some shows already happened yesterday … including the 9th annual Style Awards!

Held at the Stage at Lincoln Center, the awards brought out celebrities from the world of fashion, sports and Hollywood alike.

PHOTOS: Runway Swag: Iggy Azalea To Walk In New York Fashion Week

Among those in attendance were Rachel Roy, model Joan Smalls, designers Patricia Cristina Herrera and Carolina Herrera, designer Simon Spurr, Nicole Richie, Adrienne Bailon and New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist, who was accompanied by his wife Therese and eventually won the award for Most Stylish Athlete.

PHOTOS: Who? What? What To Wear? Guide To Fashion’s Night Out In NYC



Take a look at a few of the attendees who made it out to the 9th annual Style Awards to help kick of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in the gallery above!