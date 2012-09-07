2012 MTV VMAs: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Suck Their “Cockiness” (VIDEO)

Two pretty motherf*ckers on one stage!

Rihanna debuted a new haircut and a new collaboration at the MTV VMAs tonight.

Rocking a ravishing red outfit, Rihanna reminded the world why we love her so much! Performing an array of Talk That Talk hits, RiRi performed her latest single, the “Cockiness” remix, featuring A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky joined the Bajan beauty on stage as they showed MTV and the world why they’re so hot.

A$AP Rocky eventually hopped off stage, but not without raising eyebrows and snapping necks by grabbing at Rihanna’s bum!

Check out Rihanna and Rocky’s must-see performance above.

SOURCE: MWP

