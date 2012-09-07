Clint Eastwood Speaks On His RNC Chair Convo (DETAILS)

Last week during the Republican National Convention, Clint Eastwood stole headlines as he went off on a 12-minute rant where he spoke to an empty chair.

Instead of the Republican candidate, Mitt Romney grabbing the spotlight, Clint’s controversial incident seemed to become a national talking point. Now, a week later, Clint is finally addressing his chair-speaking incident, saying he achieved everything he sought out to do.

The AP reports:

In an interview published Friday in the Carmel Pine Cone, a small California newspaper, the 82-year-old said he didn’t know what he was going to say until he said it. He told the paper he wanted to make three points, one of which was that President Barack Obama had broken promises he made when he took office. Eastwood’s peculiar, sometimes rambling conversation with an imaginary Obama in the empty chair set the blogosphere and social media ablaze. Eastwood was at the convention to show his support for Mitt Romney. Eastwood’s manager, Leonard Hirshan, says he wasn’t aware of the article.

