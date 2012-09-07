Beyonce Doesn’t Hate Kim Kardashian After All! (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Beyonce loves Kim Kardashian, maybe not as much as Kanye loves Kim, but she loves her nonetheless.

Earlier this week, rumors were flying that Beyonce and Kim K. were not getting along at the Budweiser Made In America Festival. The reports claimed that the “Love On Top” singer gave the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star the cold shoulder.

PHOTOS: Are Kim K. & Bey No Longer Friends? Yeezy Knows How To Fix It



Well, US Magazine claims that whole rumor is totally false.

“That report is absurd,” a source close to Beyonce tells Us Weekly. Indeed, the “I Was Here” singer “loves Kim,” and “there’s absolutely no beef.” What really went down at the concert? “When Beyonce saw Kim at the concert, she ran over and gave her the biggest hug,” the source explains, adding that Blue Ivy’s mom eventually joined Kardashian in the dressing room after watching her husband of four years perform.

PHOTOS: A Warm Welcome! Beyonce Gives Kim Kardashian A Backstage Tour



Glad to hear that, as we pointed out earlier this week, the way the stage was set up it might have seemed like the two were on separate ends and avoiding each other.

Maybe this could be the start of a great, long friendship! We’ll have to wait and see…

SOURCE: Us Weekly