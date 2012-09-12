Prayers! U.S. Ambassador To Libya Killed In Deadly Attack (PHOTOS)

The United States Ambassador to Libya, J. Christopher Stevens, was tragically killed in a rocket attack outside the city of Benghazi Tuesday night. After two days of protests that spread across Libya and Egypt, a mob stormed the consulate in Benghazi, Libya, as well as the Embassy in Cairo.

The protesters are thought to be upset over a newly released film made by Israeli filmmaker (Sam Bacile) based in California called “Innocence of Muslims.” The film was funded by 100 Jewish donors and claims that Prophet Muhammad was a fraud. The filmmaker recently said, “Islam is a cancer, period.”

In Egypt, the protesters stormed the Embassy, taking down the American flag and replacing it with an Islamic Extremist black flag. In Libya, they shot rocket propelled missiles that ultimately burned the Embassy. The Ambassador is thought to have suffocated.

The President released a statement on the incident saying:

“I strongly condemn the outrageous attack on our diplomatic facility in Benghazi, which took the lives of four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens. Chris was a courageous and exemplary representative of the United States.”

Other casualties of the attack included three American security staff, according to CNN.

Stevens was the American envoy to the Libyan rebel movement that overthrew Gaddafi last year, based in the rebel capital of Benghazi.

Story developing…

