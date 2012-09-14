CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Unveils "good kid, m.A.A.d city" Cover Art (PHOTOS)

This has to be the best cover we’ve seen since Lil Wayne’s infamous Tha Carter III cover. 

DETAILS: AWWW MAN! Kendrick Lamar Delays good kid, m.A.A.d city 

Kendrick Lamar finally unveiled the album art for his highly anticipated project, good kid, m.A.A.d city

The Section .80 rapper decided to use an old throwback photo of himself and what appears to be a few interesting family members.

Kindly hiding their identities with a black stripe over their eyes, Kendrick’s cover will definitely become a classic simply because there’s a baby bottle and a 40oz within inches of each other.

NEW VIDEO: Kendrick Lamar “Swimming Pools (Drank)” 

The “Swimming Pools” rapper also released a deluxe version cover, which features an old Dodge Caravan mini-van. 

Despite being delayed by a few weeks, Kendrick’s good kid, m.A.A.d city will hit store shelves October 22. 

Do you like Kendrick’s album art? 

Let us know in the comment section below!

