Kendrick Lamar Unveils "good kid, m.A.A.d city" Cover Art (PHOTOS)

Kendrick Lamar finally unveiled the album art for his highly anticipated project, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

The Section .80 rapper decided to use an old throwback photo of himself and what appears to be a few interesting family members.

Kindly hiding their identities with a black stripe over their eyes, Kendrick’s cover will definitely become a classic simply because there’s a baby bottle and a 40oz within inches of each other.

The “Swimming Pools” rapper also released a deluxe version cover, which features an old Dodge Caravan mini-van.

Despite being delayed by a few weeks, Kendrick’s good kid, m.A.A.d city will hit store shelves October 22.

