Rihanna Nails Another Gig And Readies A New Album! (DETAILS)

Yup, that Rihanna rain still won’t let up!

The 24-year-old diva confirmed via Twitter that she will be covering another issue of Vogue magazine.

She tweeted:

This will be Ri Ri’s second time gracing the cover of the fashion bible and Rihanna’s #Navy might just have even more in store for themselves before the year ends.

According to MTV the “We Found Love” singer could be releasing yet another album in November. This would be Rihanna’s seventh album!

The site reports:

The French branch of her record label, Def Jam, may have accidentally spilled the beans about her next release when they tweeted out that the singer will drop her forthcoming album in November, with a single reportedly hitting the streets as soon as Monday. The tweet has since been deleted, Billboard.com reports, but the label has since tweeted out a new message, teasing that an announcement would be made this week. The site has translated the tweet to read, “New announcement this Thursday about Rihanna on our account.” A rep for the singer confirmed to MTV News that Rihanna does have a new album coming out but didn’t provide any further details.

It doesn’t look Rihanna is slowing down anytime soon. She has been pumping these bad boys out like clockwork! We can’t wait to see what direction she will take her next project.

