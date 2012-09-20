Marc Leder Ain't No Mitt Romney! by Russell Simmons

In light of the recent controversy surrounding Mitt Romney and the negative press targeted at my friend Marc Leder (who hosted the now infamous “47% fundraiser” at his home), I feel to need to show him support. Not Mitt Romney, don’t worry; just my friend, Marc. I never could understand how such a sweet, compassionate man like Marc could support Governor Romney’s campaign for President, but that certainly does not make him a bad person. He is one of the most giving, kindest people I know.

With regards to the reported wild parties at his home in the Hamptons, I think the press is reaching pretty far on that one. Having attended just about all of those parties, the only wild thing I saw was a couple got drunk and jumped into the pool at the end of the night in their underwear. There was a fire performer and Brazilian Samba dancers and a bunch of kids running around. Pretty tame if you ask me.

I know in the height of election season, every member of the press is thirsty to get that one, exclusive “scoop” that will sell papers, television commercials or banner ads. Certainly, a Romney supporter doesn’t deserve to be dragged through the mud because of the insensitive comments made by the candidate he supports. Especially a guy like Marc. He might be part of the 1%, but I know for sure he cares about the 100%.

~Russell Simmons

Also On Global Grind: