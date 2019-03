<p>Kris Allen’s live appearance at NBA Finals has been made available to watch through a just-found video footage. Just before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on June 7, the singer delivered an acapella version of U.S. national anthem and finished it off by hitting high and powerful notes. Source Link :- http://www.24timepass.com/blogs/kris-allen-perform-national-anthem-nba-finals.htm</p>

