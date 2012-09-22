Rihanna Makes A Major Announcement! (VIDEO)

This past year we’ve gotten to see Rihanna on the big screen in the movie Battleship but it looks like this bad gal is getting back to her music, making a major announcement!

The 24-year-old bajan beauty recently sat down with Elvis Duran at the iHeartRadio music festival where she officially announced her new single.

Rihanna was actually surprised to know that Elvis had a hold of her new single. The revealing convo went:

Elvis Duran: So I was just told something. I’m worldpremiering your new song Wednesday! Rihanna: They gave that to you?! Elvis: Yes! Rihanna: Pff!

The song drops this Wednesday at 8:00 AM ET and we’re so excited to get some new music from RiRi!

Check out Rihanna’s interview with Elvis Duran in the video above!

