Diamonds Are Forever! Jay-Z, Ye, Bey & Rih’s Cryptic Diamond Connection (PHOTOS)

Rihanna recently teased her new single “Diamonds” off her forthcoming seventh studio album. Fans haven’t gotten the chance to hear “Diamonds,” but RiRi released some dope artwork of her rolling a blunt with beautiful white diamonds as her “drug” of choice.

GlobalGrind started thinking about Roc Nation’s connection with diamonds, and decided to kick off the diamond connection with Roc Nation founder/CEO Jay-Z.

Jay-Z started throwing up the “Roc” or “diamond sign” when he co-founded Roc-A-Fella records back in 1996. Since then, everyone who has been signed or associated with Jay-Z has thrown up their “diamonds” in the air at least once … or twice.

The diamond connection is as real as it gets and everyone from Jay-Z to the late great actress/style icon Elizabeth Taylor loves the precious mineral.

GlobalGrind rounded up the six degrees of diamond separation between Jay and Liz, Rih and Bey, and everyone else in between.

Check out Jay, Ye, Bey, and Rih’s diamond connection below, but find out how Jay-Z and Elizabeth Taylor are connected in the six degrees of diamonds in the gallery above!

