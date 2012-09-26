Joe Budden Messed Up & Had A Threesome With His Girlfriend! (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Joe Budden has a reputation for dating beautiful women. Tahiry, Ester Baxter, Somaya Reece, and now his current girlfriend, Kaylin Garcia, aka Young Ratchet.

If you follow the New Jersey rapper on Instagram, you’ll see picture after picture of the love of his life doing amazing things, but their latest visual escapade takes the cake.

At first glance, the couple appears to be locked in a threesome! Kaylin rides Joey, as another girl smiles in the bed with them at the same time. Don’t get too excited though, it turns out the situation is all for a Budden video called, “I Messed Up.”

Needless to say, when you mix the pictures with the usual PDA of Budden and Young Ratchet, it all looks like a day in the life of hip-hop’s favorite couple. Way to pull a fast one on us Joe!