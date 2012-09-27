DIRTY DIARIES! 50 Cent Gives A Step-By-Step Guide To Stop Masturbating (DETAILS)

Masturbation, it’s something everyone does in the privacy of their homes, but no one actually discusses how they get through their dirty desires.

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Says Lil Wayne’s Album Sales Are Suspect

Well, 50 Cent does.

GlobalGrind doesn’t quite understand how or why 50 Cent wanted to give advice on how to stop masturbating, but he did, and he discussed the dirty deed on Twitter.

50 Cent broke down how to stop masturbating with a very detailed step-by-step guide.

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Says He’d Work With Stevie J If….

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper kicked off his guide with a quick joke about masturbating being a sin.

Will you be taking 50 Cent’s advice?

Let us know in the comment section below!

SOURCE: Complex

Also On Global Grind: