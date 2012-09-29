Miley Cyrus Snags A New Acting Gig?! (DETAILS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

It has been a while since we have seen Miley Cyrus on the TV screen but it looks like it’s time for the triple threat to make her return.

VIDEO: LMFAO! Flavor Flav Calls Miley Cyrus What?!

Miley is reportedly in negotiations to star as the female lead in a Bonnie & Clyde miniseries, fronted by both History and Lifetime networks

Written by John Rice and Joe Batteer, the miniseries is based on the true story of the bank robbing couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus Wants Everyone To STFU!

If Miley does accept the gig, she will be tv network sisters with another blonde bombshell, Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay stars in the network’s biopic “Liz & Dick,” which centers on the life of Elizabeth Taylor.

Time will tell if the pop diva takes the job, but we’d love to see her back on the TV screen especially with her new rocker style.