Wale “Arrival” (NEW MUSIC)

This new Wale is so motherf*cking soulful! 

Maybach Music’s Wale releases a new soulful sounding track named “Arrival.” The Ceezy-produced track features Wale doing what Wale does best: being poetic. 

“Somewhere blowing loud, floatin low, dreaded out/ love a dark sister, but I ran through lights, like medic routes, ” raps Wale. 

Wale is gearing up to go on tour with his fellow labelmates and boss man Rick Ross and Meek Mill on the “MMG” Tour, which kicks off in the next few weeks. 

Take a listen to Wale’s new track below!

