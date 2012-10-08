CLOSE
Home

Oh No! Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Rushed To The Hospital (DETAILS)

Leave a comment

Kendra Wilkinson had a frightening moment when she found her 2-year-old son Hank Baskett IV passed out unconscious.

Too Funny! Kendra Gets Photo Bombed By A Kardashian! 

Kendra’s son was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us, authorities responded to a 911 call from Kendra’s home this Wednesday around 5:00 PM — and when they arrived, her son Hank Baskett IV was just coming to.

We’re told the son was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, and released shortly after.

According to sources, the doctor told Kendra her son had suffered loss of consciousness due to overheating … from running around the house … and it’s pretty common in children, especially in hot weather.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Why She Only Dates Black Dudes

Luckily, young Hank made a full recovery, and we pray they’ll take more precaution next time when they are playing that hard!

SOURCE: TMZ

hank baskett iv , kendra wilkinson

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close