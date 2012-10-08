Oh No! Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Rushed To The Hospital (DETAILS)

Kendra Wilkinson had a frightening moment when she found her 2-year-old son Hank Baskett IV passed out unconscious.
Kendra’s son was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, TMZ reports:
Law enforcement sources tell us, authorities responded to a 911 call from Kendra’s home this Wednesday around 5:00 PM — and when they arrived, her son Hank Baskett IV was just coming to.
We’re told the son was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, and released shortly after.
According to sources, the doctor told Kendra her son had suffered loss of consciousness due to overheating … from running around the house … and it’s pretty common in children, especially in hot weather.
Luckily, young Hank made a full recovery, and we pray they’ll take more precaution next time when they are playing that hard!
