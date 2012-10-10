Kevin McCall Shares The Art Of His Personal Style (VIDEO)

Kevin McCall is a handsome force to be reckoned with, and has impeccable personal style to match!

The former college football player has transcended many barriers as a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, rapper and just all around talent who masters the aforementioned, all while keeping his style his own.

VIDEO: Kevin McCall & Big Sean “Naked”

The 26-year-old California native made his chart-topping rap debut on Chris Brown’s “Deuces,” and has continued to capitalize on his public fame.

We caught up with Kevin while he was in Atlanta for the BET Hip-Hop Awards this month, and while trailing the artist for a day in the life, he asked a question that sticks: “How can you inspire people to be like you if you aren’t inspired to be yourself already?”

Check out the video above to see Kevin drop some style knowledge about the fun that is fashion, as he gives us an exclusive look at a day in the life of Kevin McCall.

