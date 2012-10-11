Honey Boo Boo Child Goes To A Wrestling Match! (PHOTOS)

Honey Boo Boo Child don’t play no games.

We know that the princess of reality TV loves her sugar. So much so, that she got hyped up on chocolate candy bars and Mountain Dew and got into the ring when her family went to a wrestling match in Georgia.

Whoa! Honey Boo Boo was feeling it so much, she even climbed to the top rope and made gestures to the crowd as her parents watched on.

But Honey Boo Boo ain’t all about games. She’s trying to give underprivileged children some toys for this holiday season.

E! reports:

“She’s also decided to take all her money that she has saved & any money that she gets from now until Christmas and use it to buy even more toys for under privileged kids,” says the post. “Last year we helped 108 families & this year we’d love to double or triple that!” “Alana says she has enough stuff now & knows there are many kids & families who have little or nothing and wants to help those families as much as possible.”

Despite all of her antics, it seems like Honey Boo Boo has a good head on her young shoulders.