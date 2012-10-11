The Block Brings Aaliyah’s Style Back, Back, Back & Forth In New Fashion Spread (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

Aaliyah may very much be hip-hop’s Marilyn Monroe, minus all the bad stuff, of course.

It’s been more than 10 years since Aaliyah’s tragic death, and hip-hop continues to keep her legend alive by reviving her music (read: Drake), tattooing her face on their body (read: Drake), and most normally, recreating her style in high fashion magazine spreads.

The latest homage to Aaliyah comes from model Sessilee Lopez, who recreated the late songstress’ tomboy chic look with designs from Fall/Winter 2012 collections, courtesy of designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Valentino, and more.

The spread for The Block magazine was shot by Bruno Staub and styled by Andreas Kokkino.

It’s hard to imagine that the songstress was just 15 when she was setting trends that sustained the test of decades.

Check Sessilee Lopez bringing us back, back, back and forth to Aaliyah’s style in this spread.