Charlie Murphy Says F** Grambling and Gives To The Negro College FUND (VIDEO)

Charlie Murphy (Rick James voice) was at Grambling State University doing his stand-up routine when the show took an ugly turn and the crowd began to boo the Chapelle Show star.

Charlie didn’t take the booing kindly and the raucous crowd continued to Apollo Theater ‘Sandman’ his a** right off the stage.

We all know Charlie as the older brother of comic legend, Eddie Murphy, always getting small roles in movies, however usually stealing the show. His breakout performance came in a skit on Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central Show where he played himself and told a story about he and Eddie hanging out with Rick James. He ended up slapping the sh*t outta Rick James. I’m RICK JAMES B*TICH!!!!! Too bad he couldn’t do the same to the crowd that booed him.

Take a look at Charlie getting booed and walking off-stage, plus a special bonus video.

