DAMN SON! Ankle Fracture Takes Derek Jeter Out For The Season! (DETAILS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Last night, the Yankee’s star player, Derek Jeter went down as he moved to his left fielding a ground ball, he didn’t get up and the stadium went silent.

It was determined that Jeter won’t be returning for the season after medics found he fractured his left ankle, the same one on which he’d been limping the last couple of weeks.

The Daily News reports:

“The doctor told him, ‘Your season is over,’ ‘’ Cashman said. “He said, ‘You have a fracture, it’s something you can’t play through.’ He emphasized that because he knows Derek, he knows he’s as tough as they come.’’

Support was strong for the baller in the field. The paper also reports:

As Jeter was helped off the field, the fans chanted his name, not knowing the severity of the injury. But they too had to know it was serious, and as he disappeared into the dugout, the chant faded to silence, an eerie one that made the Stadium feel like a morgue.

Many are questioning how far the team can make it without their main man but last night the team managed to stay strong.

According to the Daily News:

Yet somehow the Yankees pulled off a miraculous rally in the ninth inning on Saturday night, coming back from a 4-0 deficit against Tigers closer Jose Valverde on the strength of two-run home runs by Ichiro Suzuki and who else but Raul Ibanez.

Phenomonal! We send Jeter our best wishes and hope he gets better soon!

SOURCE: Daily News