NEW MUSIC** Kid Cudi – Mojo So Dope

When he’s not busy getting into fights with fans, Kid Cudi finds time to release music. ‘Mojo So Dope’ is the latest leak from Cudi’s upcoming sophomore album, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. The track should please fan’s of Cudi’s first album, since it has more of the same spaced out vibes and sing-songy flow. Cudi may not be the greatest emcee but he has definitely carved his own niche and created his own distinct sound. Man On The Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, will hit stores October 26. It was originally set for release on September 14, which was supposed to be ‘G.O.O.D. Music Day,’ but it looks like that was too G.O.O.D. to be true.

