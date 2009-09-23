<p><span style="font-family: arial;"><span id="SPELLING_ERROR_0" class="blsp-spelling-error">Dancehall</span> reggae star Mr. Vegas (nee Clifford Smith) came to Atlanta last weekend and blessed fans with a high energy performance. Mr. Vegas fresh from his <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_1" class="blsp-spelling-error">Irie</span> Jamboree debacle seemed untethered by the incident and gave <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_2" class="blsp-spelling-error">partygoers</span> at Club 426 their money’s worth. </span><span style="font-family: arial;"> (For those unfamiliar with the situation, Mr. Vegas was slated to perform at the <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_3" class="blsp-spelling-error">Irie</span> <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_4" class="blsp-spelling-corrected">Jamboree</span> Music Festival in New York on September 6 however he didn’t have the opportunity to perform). </span><span style="font-family: arial;">Mr. Vegas performed many of his hit <a id="KonaLink2" class="kLink" style="text-decoration: underline ! important; position: static;" href="http://www.redcarpetshelley.com/2009/09/mr-vegas-hits-up-atlanta.html#" target="undefined"><span style="color: blue ! important; font-weight: 400; font-size: 13px; position: static;"><span class="kLink" style="color: blue ! important; font-family: arial; font-weight: 400; font-size: 13px; position: static;">songs</span></span></a> including Hot <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_9" class="blsp-spelling-error">Wuk</span>, Heads High, Jack It Up, <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_10" class="blsp-spelling-error">Tek</span> Way Yourself, Big Tings A <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_11" class="blsp-spelling-error">Gwaan</span> and his most recent hit </span><span style="font-family: arial;">I Am Blessed.<br /><br /></span><span style="font-family: arial;">Mr. Vegas has been in the <span id="SPELLING_ERROR_5" class="blsp-spelling-error">dancehall</span> game over a decade now and definitely knows how to work a stage (maybe he worked in Vegas in a previous life!). His expansive list of hit songs, experience and music savvy has kept him busy performing around the globe even after a brief "retirement" was announced last year. It is clear that music is his passion and Mr. Vegas couldn’t stay out of the game for too long. I caught up with Mr. Vegas for a few minutes after his set. I really wanted to know how he has remained so successful through the years.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: arial;">Mr. Vegas is expected to release another album next year so be on the lookout for it! Also, </span><a style="font-family: arial;" href="http://twitter.com/MrVegasMusic">check him out on Twitter</a><span style="font-family: arial;"> – he’s very entertaining!</span></p><p> </p><blockquote><span style="font-family: arial;"><span style="font-weight: bold;">What has been your secret to longevity in the music business? </span></span><span style="font-family: arial;">When I came into the game in 1997, I realized that people like to party and they want to have a good time. That’s why I do music so that people can enjoy themselves<span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></blockquote><blockquote><span style="font-family: arial;"><span style="font-weight: bold;">Who are some

