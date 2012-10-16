Katy Gets Back With John, While Billionaire Ex Reveals Heartbreaking Break Up! (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Despite the rumor mill breaking them up twice already, Katy Perry and John Mayer are still going strong.

The “Wide Awake” songstress and the “Born & Raised” crooner were as happy as can be as they spent a recent New York evening together on a romantic date night.

Katy and John were spotted leaving dinner at Pearl Restaurant and heading to the exclusive Soho House, where they connected with a bunch of friends. Katy is painted as the one who may get hurt if this relationship goes sour, because John is known for his playboy ways. But Katy reportedly has an interesting dating past as well.

Apparently Ms. Perry sent out an email to end a relationship!

Katy’s ex Travie McCoy finally spilled his guts about how his serious relationship with Katy ended. During his Behind The Music special, which aired over the weekend, the “Billionaire” singer revealed that Katy called it quits with him via an email that started off with:

“‘I love you so much I hate to do this…’” Travie continues, “Someone that you are ready to spend the rest of your life with sends you a f**king email just s**ting on your whole parade. It destroyed me.”

He also explained that he was to blame for her ending the relationship.

“She wasn’t stupid… She knew when I was f**ked up. I chose drugs over our relationship… As things started taking off for her the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder.”

Katy has certainly moved on with her life. She’s been married and divorced, and now she’s with John Mayer and looks better than ever. We’ll just have to stay tuned to find out what happens between these two.

SOURCE: EntertainmentWise