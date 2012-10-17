Wow! The "Paul Ryan Girl" Declares Her Infatuation With The Congressman (VIDEO)

Remember the sensation that the “Obama Girl” caused in the social media world back in 2008?

Well, this time around the “Paul Ryan Girl” is proving that she too has the same effect!

Meredith Walker stars in a popular parody video that dotes on Vice Presidential nominee Paul Ryan and his hunky abs, telling him she wants to “get fiscal.”

“You’re saying all the things that I know are right, making good calculations. I love it that your plan saves Medicare, your budget has a sexy flare. ‘There’s nothing left to talk about except the economy. Let’s get fiscal, fiscal. Let’s get into solvency, let’s hear reality. ‘Let’s get fiscal, fiscal. Save social security, time to make Obama walk,” sings the Ryan Girl.

An impersonator of the “Obama Girl” also makes a surprise appearance in the video, dissing the President and revealing that her newfound crush is also Ryan. She says:

“I can’t take four more years of this,” before ripping off her shirt to reveal a pink top saying, ‘I wanna have Paul Ryan’s Baby’ emblazoned across her chest.

Walker spoke on Fox News about the spoof, telling Sean Hannity that she is actually a Paul Ryan supporter and that she created the video as a spoof on the Obama Girl video.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

