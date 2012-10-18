Three Stacks Thursdays – Things You Can Do In Beijing During Oktoberfest

Welcome to Thursday! You’ve gotten over the week’s hump and the weekend is almost here.

Even though we all look forward to the weekend, don’t start that celebration just yet, because we have got some great things for you to do today. Check it out in today’s Beijing edition of Dollars & Sense!

Visit The Paulaner Brauhaus Oktoberfest

If you like beer, then you will be happy to know that Oktoberfest is in full swing. Get down to Paulaner Brauhaus’s Oktoberfest tent for the good kind of sausage-fest. Expect hearty cuisine, authentic German performances and, of course, beer right in the heart of Beijing.

[pagebreak]

Enjoy Hairy Crab at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing

If you are a fan of international and rare cuisine, then being in Beijing for the Hairy Crab may be perfect for you. Head to Yu to try this seasonal specialty, freshly steamed or flavored with Chinese yellow wine or basil. The crabs hail from the famous ‘Yang Cheng Lake’ so you know that you are supporting the locals.

[pagebreak]

Financial Tip Of The Day

Check Your Bills Online

We are lucky to live in an era where all of our financial information is online. You no longer have to wait until the end of the month to receive a statement from your bank, you can get an up to the minute statement online right now. Although it may not save you money, it is better for the environment and you can pay much closer attention to your finances just in case anything does look a little fishy.

Also On Global Grind: