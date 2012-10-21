Bruno Mars Goes All Out For SNL! (VIDEO)

Bruno Mars may be used to capturing a crowd’s attention with his beautiful voice, but last night it was for his humor!

The ‘Just The Way You Are’ singer hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, but he also managed to appear in a skit or two that wowed the crowd.

After giving the audience some laughs, Bruno hit the stage to perform his latest hit “Locked Out Of Heaven”, and then later did his new song “Young Wild Girls” that’s set to be on his sophomore album Unorthodox Jukebox.

The album hits stores on December 11th.

Check out the singer’s skit above and his performances below!

“Locked Out Of Heaven”

“Young Wild Girls”

