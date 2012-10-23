Tamera Mowry Talks Celibacy Before Marriage! (DETAILS)

Tamera Mowry has been on cloud 9 ever since her wedding last year to Adam Housley, and it was all thanks to her relationship with God.

The 34-year-old actress recently did an interview with Ebony Magazine, where she revealed that she and Adam made the decision to be celibate before they were married, as well as not live together before their nuptials either.

She told the magazine:

We wanted to make sure that this relationship was what God wanted for our lives. [In order to know] if we are meant to be together, we said, ‘It’s got to be God’s way and not our way.’ We didn’t want to half-step anything [or have clouded judgment]. So our right way was the way we felt God wanted us to do it, which was being celibate. We said to God, ‘This is who we are, I know you take us as we are, our faults, our fears, our joys, our hope as a couple and have your way.”

She shared why she felt like she shouldn’t live with Adam until after they wed:

“[Living together] makes it harder for you. Have people around you to keep you accountable! Surround yourself with people who support your decision, because they’re only going to root you on. Make that covenant with God and with each other and just let go. God is going to see you through the difficult times. Whenever you’re feeling discouraged just pray together. Like I said, it’s not going to be a perfect journey, but you just have to keep God the center of your relationship.”

It sounds like Tamera earned everything good that she has the right way for her! While it may not work for everyone, Tamera stuck to her own morals throughout her engagement.

