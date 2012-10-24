Testify! Zimmerman Defense Set To Call Sanford Police Department Officials As Witnesses (DETAILS)

George Zimmerman’s defense team will call multiple officials in the Sanford Police Department as potential witnesses, in order to discuss what role they played during the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, believes that the testimony of Sanford officers will help – not hurt – his client.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel:

The list has on it a dozen names, including former chief Bill Lee; Bob O’Connor, the major crimes captain who oversaw the investigation; Lt. Randy Smith, the former sergeant who supervised the detectives investigating the case; and lead Investigator Chris Serino. Sanford police investigated the case for several weeks without making an arrest. Lee and Serino said they were working to gather evidence for a manslaughter charge when they decided to hand the case over to State Attorney Norm Wolfinger. Nine days later, Gov. Rick Scott took the case from Wolfinger by naming a special prosecutor, Angela Corey, the elected state attorney in Jacksonville.

Zimmerman was arrested on April 11 on a charge of second-degree murder.

In many cases, it’s usually the prosecution that calls police officers and detectives to testify at murder trials, but O’Mara sees an opportunity for something else.

