TREND ALERT: Cotton Takes A Backseat To Neoprene For Fall 2012 (PHOTOS)

Neoprene – noun

a synthetic polymer resembling rubber, resistant to oil, heat, and weathering.

Based on that definition, you probably wouldn’t think about wearing a garment made out of neoprene casually, but since when does fashion have to follow the rules?

PHOTOS: Trend Alert: Burgundy Gets An Oxblood Makeover & Becomes The “IT” Color

For the Fall 2012 season, neoprene is popping up everywhere. From shoes and other accessories, to sweatshirts and even dresses, the soft rubber-like material is being seen everywhere. Brands like Givenchy, Balenciaga and Lanvin are utilizing the material to make slim silhouettes and oversized garments with vibrant graphics.

PHOTOS: TREND ALERT: Be Cooler Than Metal In These Metallic Dresses

The unfortunate thing for the common consumer is that constructing garments out of neoprene is not cheap, but the end result always looks good, it’s almost impossible to mess up and the actual garment will last you forever. Prices for a sweatshirt can go well into the thousand dollar range, but if you can afford it and pull it off, we say – go for it. But be careful, this is simply a trend watch and like every other trend, it will eventually go away.

Check out the gallery above for some of the coolest neoprene this season and pricing information!