Chenoa Maxwell Is Trapped In The Closet With Cocktails & Celebrity Guests! (VIDEO)

For some it’s the kitchen, others the living room, but at Chenoa Maxwell’s New York home, her lavish walk in closet is where the juiciest talks take place. “Closet Talk” is a new conversation show hosted by the flirty, funny actress and photographer, as she pushes the boundaries of conventional thinking through honest inspiring dialogue with a colorful mix of celebrities, influencers, artists, and real life characters. Touted as “The place where truth fits” indeed the intimacy of the space, the cocktails, and Chenoa’s charm, seems provide the right elixir for guests to reveal their innermost thoughts on everything from sex to success and failures. The audience gets a very rare front row seat to take in the kind of candid conversation that most would deem “too real for TV”.



As Maxwell explains, “once people come in and they see your panties and your shoes, dresses and hats, they start to get to see a little bit more of who you are and then they’re willing to reveal a little bit more of who they are. It’s a pretty special place my closet.” Super model and “Closet Talk” guest Sesilee Lopez cosigns, “It was a great experience, it was so raw that, no matter how wrong it is, it’s always so right.”

The series is scheduled to debut as soon as Holiday 2012. With guest like Sesilee, Nicole Ari Parker, Chef Roble, and Angela Yee, we can’t wait to get the scoop. Check out the trailer for the series in the video above and check the Closet Talk Twitter, Pinterest, and Facebook for a peek at what’s to come.

