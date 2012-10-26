Rob & K-Stew Hide Their Reunited Love After A Night Of Prince (PHOTOS)

It’s been some time since we’ve seen Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart out together after Kristen cheated on him with married director Rupert Sanders, but things may be getting back to normal.

The precious Twilight couple were spotted in a car together, hiding their faces, after spending the night at the Prince concert.

K-Stew and Rob Patz reunited after some time apart in different continents while doing some promo for the upcoming Twilight movie. The two looked to be pretty upset that the paps caught them together, but it will only make their fans happier!

Even though there’s been no official statement released from either party, it’s quite clear Rob and Kristen are at least back on good terms with each other.

A source did tell People recently of the reunited couple: “There’s still healing to do and trust issues, but Kristen will do whatever it takes.”

We’re glad that these two have worked things out and are putting on a good face for their fans!

