Meek Mill & Kirko Bangz “Young & Gettin It” (NEW VIDEO)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Everyone has been jamming to Meek Mill’s hit “Young & Gettin’ It” which features Kirko Bangz and now the MMG rapper has released a video to keep the buzz going.

Meek stacks his paper and parties on a yacht with his buddy Kirko and of course there were plenty of sizzling hot ladies on deck.

The fellas ride through the streets in the finest whips, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces and just straight stunt as they pop multiple bottles in a club.

Oh… the life!

This is Meek’s first single off of his debut album Dreams and Nightmares, which will be in stores on Tuesday and we’d say he’s off to a good start.

Check out the video above!

