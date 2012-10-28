He Still Got It! Will Smith Drops A Freestyle At Gabrielle Union’s Birthday Party (VIDEO)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Fresh Prince is back!

It looks like Will Smith still got it. The actor attended Gabrielle Union‘s 40th birthday party in Miami yesterday and him and Doug E. Fresh turned the party up!

Rocking a Phillies cap, Will got on the mic and freestyled while Doug E. Fresh beatboxed. He raps:

“I’m thinking about taking the H and O out of Hollywood, putting a W-I and make it Willywood/ That’s kinda hot, I really should/ Crazy thing is if I want to, I really could,”

And he didn’t stop there. Will also performed “Summertime” and the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as guests including Gabrielle’s man, Dwyane Wade looked on.

Dwayne took to his Twitter to let us all know exactly what us non-party attendees missed, tweeting:

Epic!

Check out the Hip-Hop legends drop rhymes in the video above!

