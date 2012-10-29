A$AP Rocky “Young & Gettin’ It” Freestyle (NEW MUSIC)

A$AP Rocky stopped by the L.A. Leakers to spit a couple bars over Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares banger “Young & Gettin’ It.”

While hanging out west, A$AP Rocky gave Power 106’s L.A. Leakers a little East Coast love with a dope freestyle.

“First off, shift off/get high, lift off/soul models, look at the gold bottles, thought it was Cristal/ but after that I’m like criss cross/jump, jump, got the punk, got the funk,” raps Rocky.

The L.A. Leakers will be releasing L.A. Leakers Presents: The 2013 Draft Picks mixtape, due out soon.

A$AP Rocky has officially confirmed that his highly anticipated debut album LongLiveA$AP will be released in 2013.

Take a listen to A$AP Rocky’s “Young & Gettin It” freestyle below!

