SPLITSVILLE?! Ellie Goulding & Skrillex Break Up? (DETAILS)

Even though there’s an adage that states “Love conquers all,” love is perhaps one of the hardest things to maintain, and when you’re worlds apart, sometimes a goodbye is imminent.

DETAILS: Ellie Goulding Announces “Halcyon Days” Tour Dates!

Ellie Goulding and Dubstep DJ Skrillex are more than worlds apart, they’re oceans apart! With Skrillex residing in the United States and the “Lights” singer living in the U.K., their relationship begs the question, “Can a long-distance relationship truly go the distance?”

DETAILS: Collaborative Couple! Ellie Goulding Wants To Make An Album With Skrillex!

Well, the couple have been dating since February, but according to a source via The Sun:

“It’s really sad, they were really good for each other. They just couldn’t make it work. They both have successful careers and live in different countries.”

Hopefully, this turns out to be just a rumor, being that earlier in the year, Ellie hinted at moving to Los Angeles, where Skrillex is based.

SOURCE: Popcrush

Also On Global Grind: