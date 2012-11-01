Holloween Horror! Four Students Shot On USC Campus (PHOTOS)

Two suspects are in custody after shooting up a party on the campus of USC, leaving four people injured.

Detectives continued their investigation early Thursday into a Halloween night shooting that injured four people in the heart of USC’s campus, as officials said “there is no pending danger” to the university.

Two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the 11:45 p.m. shooting, said LAPD Cmdr. Bob Green.

As reported by the L.A. Times:

USC security officers followed the suspects as they ran toward a parking garage and detained them, and a gun was recovered near where the suspects were apprehended, Green said. Only one of the suspects was believed to be the shooter; Thomas said detectives were looking into whether the second was an accomplice. He called the shooting “totally an isolated incident” and said he was “optimistic” that the suspected shooter would be booked in the coming hours. The shooting was prompted by an argument between the shooter and another man, officials said. The suspect shot the man three or four times in the torso, Green said. One victim was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Three bystanders suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, officials said.

The campus was on lockdown immediately after the shooting and students were advised to stay inside their dorm rooms. The lockdown was lifted a few hours later.

Michael L. Jackson, USC’s vice president for student affairs, issued a statement saying that campus security was monitoring the party, witnessed the shooting and was able to quickly apprehend the suspects.

Classes will proceed as scheduled Thursday.

