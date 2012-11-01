Now That's A Good Look! Brad Pitt Donates $100,000 To Gay Marriage Movement (DETAILS)

A tip of the hat to Brad Pitt. The A-list Hollywood actor donated $100,000 to the Human Rights Campaign’s support of LGBT couples in Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington State, where marriage equality measures are on the Nov. 6th ballot.

In an email to HRC members, Pitt wrote:

“It’s unbelievable to me that people’s lives and relationships are literally being voted on in a matter of days…In Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington, voters will go to the polls to decide if gay and lesbian couples – our friends and neighbors – are worthy of the same protections as everyone else…So, here’s what I’m going to do. If you make a contribution to these ballot measure campaigns in the next 24 hours, I’ll double it – every dollar of the way, up to $100,000.”

Pitt has always been on the side of equal rights, telling Esquire Magazine in 2006 that he and Angelina Jolie would “consider tying the knot when everyone else in the country who wants to be married is legally able.”

Shout out to Brad Pitt and his generous donation.

