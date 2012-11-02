Kristen & R-Patz Reunite On Camera For “Twilight” MTV Promo (VIDEO)

It’s been nearly four months since we’ve last seen Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do anything together publicly, but that’s finally all changed.

The dreamy Twilight couple reunited on camera for the first time since Kristen cheated on Rob with married director Rupert Sanders this past summer. The two had to do a promotional show for their upcoming movie Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2, which is the last of the series, and they had no problem standing right next to each other.

Along with the company of co-star Taylor Lautner, Rob and Kristen hosted the MTV First special with smiles from ear to ear when they talked about their filming experiences.

Rob told the host: “We had no idea what we were doing.”

Kristen even predicted that her character Bella and Rob’s character Edward would be “happy and their life [will look] like a postcard.”

No matter what happens between Kristen and Rob, Twilight fans won’t be too disappointed with their next movie.

Check out the MTV First special above and a preview below!

