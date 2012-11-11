Jay- Z Makes A Major New Years Eve Announcement! (PHOTOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

What can be more epic than a show by Jay-Z on New Years Eve? A show with Jay-Z AND Coldplay!

Luckily the mogul and the band has announced he’s doing just that!

Jay-Z took to his website, Life + Times to let the world know he will be doing two shows at the Barclays Center, one on the December 30th and one featuring the band on the 31st.

Tickets go on sale next Saturday, November 17, at 10 AM EST on LiveNation.com with a presale starting for Citi® cardmembers beginning Tuesday, November 13, at 10 AM ET through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.

It’s no secret that Jigga Man and Coldplay’s leading man Chris Martin are great friends, so it’s no surprise that the two are joining forces for the occasion.

Nas is also set to perform his own NYE show at Radio City Music Hall, so it’s safe to say NYC will be going into 2013 with a bang.

Check out the flyer announcement of Jay-Z’s show above and Coldplay’s announcement here!

