Kanye West “White Dress” Alternate Version (NEW MUSIC)

Kanye West had everyone at attention when he released his soulful track “White Dress.”

Featured on RZA’s The Man With The Iron Fists movie soundtrack, Kanye West’s romantic introspective track was rumored to be about his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose and his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

RZA, being the great guy his is, decided he would release an alternate version of Yeezy’s “White Dress.”

The alternate version features a slightly different underlying melody, but for the most part, it’s very similar to the original version.

If the rumors come to fruition, Yeezy should have a follow up album to G.O.O.D Music’s compilation Cruel Summer coming soon.

No word if Cruel Winter will be hitting store shelves, but hopefully, fans will get this album at the top of 2013.

Take a listen to the alternate version of Yeezy’s “White Dress” below!

