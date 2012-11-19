Listen To Snippets Of Chief Keef's "Finally Rich" Album (NEW MUSIC)

Despite missing his video shoot with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa, the kid of controversy, Chief Keef, did find time to finish his album.

DETAILS: Lupe Fiasco Says Chief Keef “Scares” Him

Chief Keef, who is quite the sharing individual (hence explicit Instagram pics of sexual acts with groupies), decided to give his #3Hunna fans a first listen of his debut album, Finally Rich.

The 12-track album features guest appearances by 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, and also features his smash hit “I Don’t Like.”

NEW VIDEO: Chief Keef “Love Sosa”

When he’s not getting scolded by 50 Cent for not showing up to his “Hate Being Sober” video shoot, Keef is busy on tour terrorizing one city at a time.

Take a listen to Keef’s Finally Rich below!

Chief Keef Finally Rich Tracklist

1. Love Sosa

2. Hallelujah

3. I Don’t Like ft. Lil Reese

4. No Tomorrow

5. Hate Bein’ Sober ft. 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa

6. Kay Kay

7. Laughin’ To The Bank

8. Diamonds ft. French Montana

9. Ballin’

10. Understand Me ft. Young Jeezy

11. 3Hunna ft. Rick Ross

12. Finally Rich

