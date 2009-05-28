HomeNews

29 Year Old With 21 Kids Video | Desmond Hatchett

<p>Desmond Hachett is perhaps the worst father in the world. Not only does he have 21 children from 11 different mothers, but he only pays them $1.98 in child support per month. Octomom may have some competition here. At the end of the clip he claims he &ldquo;never intended&rdquo; to have this many children and that &ldquo;it just happened&rdquo;; a statement that no one believes.&nbsp; Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/current-news/general-news/29-year-old-desmond-hatchett-21-kids</p&gt;

