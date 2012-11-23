The Madness! Chaos Erupts On Black Friday (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

The super deals promoted by major retailers on Black Friday drive people out in droves to shop just hours after digesting Thanksgiving turkey each year.

However, in recent years, the Black Friday frenzy has caused fights, stampedes and violent outbursts among anxious shoppers. To maintain peace among early shoppers this year, police forces throughout the country beefed up security and police presence deploying police on horseback, helicopters and in partrol cars. However, that still was not enough to stop some eager shoppers from displaying mob behavior and animal-like instincts in their fight for savings.

Here’s a rundown of some of the craziness that has occured already:

In Alabama, a video recording captured screams and shoving as shoppers ripped a display of Xbox games that were covered in clear plastic like a pack of wild wolves. Eventually, police and a Walmart assoicate arrived on the scene telling the shoppers to back up and calm down.

—–

In a video uploaded on WorldStarHipHop.com, a cluster of shoppers were seen pushing over phones at a Walmart.

—–

A man threatened to stab fellow early shoppers waiting to grab doorbusters at a K-Mart in South Sacramento. Hundreds of people awaited for the store to open, but people in the crowd became rowdy and began screaming and cursing at one another when associates handed out vouchers. That incited a man to threaten shoppers which some people laughed off while others reported that he was not joking.

—–

A man waiting to shop at a Sears at a mall in San Antonio pulled out a gun on another man who was trying to skip the line and had punched him in the face. The gunman had a concealed weapon license and was not charged for pulling out his gun.

—–

Fights broke out in two K-Mart stores in Indianapolis early on Thursday morning as shoppers alined the store and waited to receive vouchers for a 32-inch plasma TV on sale for less than $200. Tension arose as people began reselling their vouchers for a profit, however no serious injuries or arrests were reported.

Also On Global Grind: